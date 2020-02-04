Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Defiant Zanu-PF youth leaders say prepared to face backlash

by newzimbabwe
04 Feb 2020 at 06:14hrs | Views
OUTSPOKEN Zanu-PF youth leaders, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu say they do not fear any backlash from their party for bravely mounting a campaign to name and shame top business leaders they accuse of fuelling massive corruption in the country.

Since last year, the two have taken a bold stance to finger some top Zanu-PF officials they accused of corruption.

They were back again Monday to name, top among their list, oil dealer Kudakwashe Tagwirei as among some business executives who were stirring up economic chaos through corrupt deals.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare Monday, Matutu said they were prepared to face whatever came their way.

"What we are doing will make a lot of people angry. Some are already angry as we are speaking and we do not know how far their anger can go. So we are prepared for anything," said Tsenengamu, who is Zanu-PF youth league national commissar.

Lewis Matutu, who is youth league deputy secretary, also said they were not scared of any backlash.

"We have prepared ourselves for this. Whatever consequences, just like Tsenengamu has said, we don't care, we don't mind, it doesn't matter because the message has been sent.

"There are a lot of voices out there even beyond the borders of Zimbabwe who are listening to this information and they will know what we have said and the reason we are saying this.

"If anything happens between the two of us, don't keep quiet about this issue because there will be no more Zimbabwe in the future. We expect people to react, we do not expect the voice of reason to be silent, it is very critical that you understand that," he said.

Matutu added; "Some of us are not comfortable with positions wherever you can think we are because I do not want to be part of a mess, neither is Tsenengamu and a lot of people who can't even say any word.

"It so happens that we are in a position where we have been incapacitated or whatever, do not keep quiet about this because coming generations will judge you on what you say and how you behave today.

"We have prepared ourselves enough, we know what is likely to happen but we know for sure that it was for the right cause, there are reasons we must push this agenda because it is critical for young people of our generation."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

6 mins ago | 10 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 660 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1012 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1927 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2015 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6354 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4349 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3053 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5299 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2935 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2417 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3815 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4503 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 672 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

14 hrs ago | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days