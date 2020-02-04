Latest News Editor's Choice


Chombo medical aid hit by sanctions

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 06:22hrs | Views
Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo's medical aid has been cancelled by Health International, a company which provides health insurance for members in various southern African countries, because his name is on the list of local leaders placed on the sanctions list by the USA.

Chombo, who is facing a raft of corruption and abuse of office charges, has been fighting to travel to South Africa for medical treatment.

Chombo is on remand on various charges including conniving to corruptly transfer a Glen Lorne property, allocating residential stands at Whitecliff Farm and demanding and receiving a bribe from the land owner to help remove illegal settlers.

Chombo was last year allowed to travel by magistrate Elijah Singano.

He was one of the first G40 members to be arrested and brought to the courts following the 15 November military intervention which was said to be targeting criminals surrounding former President Robert Mugabe.

Although he has not yet been tried and convicted, ironically his former colleague Sarah Mahoka singled Chombo out as the only criminal.

In an interview with the Standard yesterday she said: "Even when they said they are targeting criminals around the President, I have not seen any criminal except Chombo, who is not yet tried and convicted. So all the tanks came out for one person? I was here at home; I have never stolen anything from government."

