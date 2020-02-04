Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe lacks leadership to solve country's problems'

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 06:33hrs | Views
Professor Lovemore Madhuku says the major problem affecting Zimbabwe is lack of leaders capable of providing solutions to solve the country's challenges.

He said another challenge is that those who have solutions, choose to keep their ideas to themselves and not share with the current government.

Responding to questions at a press briefing Bulawayo Friday, Prof Madhuku, a POLAD member, conceded that Zimbabwe suffers from a leadership crisis.

"We actually have leadership that is not capable of providing solutions to our country and then leading us through. Every group of people survives on having a capable leadership because God created problems. But for you to be out of the problems, you have to think on your feet and there's no way you can start except from developing ideas of how to get out of your situation," Prof Madhuku said.

He pointed out that POLAD came into existence after the Zanu-PF led government acknowledged it wanted help to solve the country's crisis.

"Now, if you are unlucky that you have a group of people who have no ideas for you to get out of your situation, then the only thing they have done well is they have said, ‘look we were given the power to govern but we are unable to do it on our own, can you help us with ideas and we came in with those ideas," said Prof Madhuku, who is also leader of the National Constitutional Assembly party.

However, the challenge, Prof Madhuku said is there were others who insisted on not giving their ideas to the current government as it was ‘illegitimate and not properly elected' but would rather sit on them.

"(They said) we will keep those ideas to ourselves and will never give them to anyone until those pretending to be in government leave office. I am sure you aware these are the two problems we have at the moment.

"You have a situation where you have a government in place and we all agree that as it stands now, the government under ED (Mnangagwa) won't give us the solutions on its own but somewhat has the mandate from the last election and they will not go away till 2023.

"So we have two options either to sit at home and let them fail while we suffer or say well, I will not sit, let me go to them and suggest ways of how they can get us out, which is what we are doing," said the chairperson of the Governance and Legislative Agenda under POLAD.

He lamented that those who have stayed away have rather "scandalised" POLAD.

"Our point of departure as POLAD is we believe we can engage the government of the day and together we can find solutions. But we also respect the views of other politicians who say they will never engage this government and will wait for 2023 to have votes again yet in the last five years did nothing but just criticise the government of the day," Prof Madhuku said.

Prof Madhuku added that it was nonsensical for anyone to claim Zimbabwe was not under sanctions or affected by them yet countries that imposed them "keep telling you that they will not remove them until you reform."

He also lamented that politicians changed their views in order to be populist.

"When Tendai Biti was out the MDC he was supporting the points I am making now in the brief period that he was out then when he goes back to MDC, he sings praise of (MDC leader, Nelson) Chamisa. Chamisa has no idea of how to get to us out of this situation except to say that Mnangagwa is illegitimate… he says let's go for demonstrations. What is that, I will say that is nonsense I think," Prof Madhuku claimed.

Rapporteur of the International Relations and Re-engagement subcommittee, Kwanele Hlabangana, concurred it was "foolish to hate your country and rally against destroying it just because you disagreed politically."

"It's undebatable that the international community has taken a position to isolate Zimbabwe economically meaning we have lost all relationships we used to have. We argue that sanctions are targeted but they hurt me and you. People like Mnangagwa, his VPs and officials in government can still afford to go shopping.

"When ED (Mnangagwa) goes to the UN summit in the US, he is given a 40 km radius to do shopping from the best boutiques within the environ of the summit while you and me are defending things we don't know. It is important that we look within and say what are our problems," Hlabangana said.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

6 mins ago | 11 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 664 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1020 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1931 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2017 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6359 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5304 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2417 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3815 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 672 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

14 hrs ago | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days