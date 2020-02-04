Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Not all hope has been lost for Filabusi farmers

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 06:35hrs | Views
While most farmers across the country have since lost hope in the current cropping season owing to erratic rains that have been received, the same cannot be said of farmers in Gwatemba, Filabusi, and surrounding areas.

As a drought mitigation measure, the government, which is already receiving financial support from international organisation, has said it would escalate maize imports.

Speaking to CITE over the telephone, from Filabusi, Matabeleland South, Friday, Jonathan Nsingo, a farmer in Gwatemba said not all hope had been lost for them.

"Our maize is looking good and very much green following the rains that we received on the 28th of December last year," Nsingo told CITE.

"We just need one more good shower then our crop will be alright. Some farmers are still planting. I am also planting as I speak to you right now; we will stop mid-February."

According to Nsingo, there is still hope for Gwatemba and the surrounding villages, with livestock condition also having significantly improved.

Nsingo said they would not easily give up on the cropping season despite the erratic rains that have been experienced since it began last October.

"Now with climate change issues, you never know when rains will come but not all hope has been lost."

Meanwhile, Matabeleland North provincial agronomist Davison Masendeke, last week urged farmers in the province to conserve moisture in light of the erratic rains being experienced across the country.

The 2019/2020 cropping season has seen crops in most parts of the country suffer moisture stress owing to prolonged dry spells, something that has scuttled all hopes of a bumper harvest.

"Those areas that received rains must conserve moisture as much as they can," said the agronomist.

"Farmers are urged to conserve moisture for the survival of their crops since there is no rain."

He advised farmers to employ water conservation techniques, such as ridges, light cultivation and weed management to ensure the survival of both crops and livestock, adding they should also endeavour to control pests.

"If it happens that it rains, farmers are encouraged to plant short season crops," said Masendeke.

"Farmers should do dry planting in anticipation of the rains so that they find seed already in the soil."

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

6 mins ago | 12 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 664 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1022 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1933 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2017 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6359 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4351 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5304 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2417 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 654 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

13 hrs ago | 672 Views

Eyebrows raised over Huawei's extended tax exemption

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mutare councillors want a street named after Tsvangirai

14 hrs ago | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days