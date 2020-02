#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Machame Trek to Kilimanjaro Summit, Day Four: Barranco Camp (13,044ft) to Barranco Wall (14,000ft) Karanga Camp (13,255ft) . . . Well I guess this picture pretty much says it all. Today. Was. Spectacular. Adam and I both loved climbing the Barranco Wall, which had a variety of spectacular views for me (I mean, look at that mountain behind us – I still can’t believe we’ll be up there in less than two days!) and lots of clambering and rock climbing for Adam. Climbing up rocks like a monkey is pretty much his all-time favorite activity. We’ve had several great ascents on this trek already, but this was definitely our favorite day so far. Adam seems to be acclimatizing well after his brutal bout of altitude sickness yesterday. He’s still got a small altitude headache, but it’s manageable. I’m a little worried about myself health-wise because I’m starting to get a sore throat, and a virus is NOT what I need right now given that we’ll be climbing to base-camp tomorrow and then assaulting the summit at midnight tomorrow night. In other words, just one more hike up to 15,000 feet, a few hours of rest, and then the hardest physical test we’ve ever faced. We’re trying not to stress too much about summitting, and instead just enjoying a beautiful day in one of the most visually spectacular places on earth. . . . . . #mountainlife #mountaintop #mountainlove #mountainviews #kilimanjaro #mountainphotography #mountainlovers #mountainlover #lovemountains #lovehiking #ilovemountains #adventurephotography #adventurephotographer #speechlessplaces #livetoexplore #livetotravel #optoutside #idhikethat #liveyouradventure #liveyourdream #beadventurous #livewithpassion #traveltogether #findyouradventure #couplelove

