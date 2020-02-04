Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa to increase tax significantly

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 08:01hrs | Views
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the 2020 National Budget on 26 February, and both Absa and Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt predict significant tax increases this year.

Speaking to ENCA, Roodt said the state's debt has reached such high levels that it is now in deep financial trouble.

He said the rate at which the government is borrowing money is increasing much faster than the rate at which the economy is growing.

According to Roodt, South Africa has reached a point where it is extremely difficult to turn the situation around.

To improve the country's financial situation, the government will either have to cut spending or increase taxes.

With the government's unwillingness to cut the public sector payroll or state spending, the only other option is to increase taxes.

Roodt said this means that tax hikes are not a possibility, but a certainty. The only question is which taxes will be increased.
Predicted tax increases

While Absa and Roodt agree that South Africans should brace themselves for tax increases this year, they differ on which taxes will be increased.

Roodt said he is sure things like the fuel levy and sin taxes – a tax on items such as alcohol and tobacco – will be increased, but this is a small part of total tax revenue.

He explained that there are only two main taxes which will make a real difference – personal income tax and value-added tax (VAT).

Roodt predicted that, in addition to various indirect taxes, there will be an increase in personal income tax rather than VAT.

Absa, in comparison, predicted that the government will increase the VAT rate by one percentage point to 16%.

The bank agreed with Roodt that the government is likely to lift indirect taxes in an effort to earn more revenue.
This year's budget will be harsh – Mike Schussler

Economist Mike Schussler said the government is currently spending R25 billion more than its tax revenue every month.

The situation deteriorated rapidly over the past two years, declining from a R15-billion deficit to a R25-billion deficit, as shown in the graph below.

"This year's budget is going to be harsh," said Schussler. "Other years were tough, but this year will be 'eina'."

Source - mybroadband

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

7 mins ago | 16 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1037 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1937 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

'Zimbabwean students in China safe'

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Councillor laments end of spraying of buses, trucks to kill mosquitoes

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4509 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6366 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2418 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

13 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days