Mnangagwa's minister implicated in purchase of non-usable' hospital equipment

News / National

by Staff reporter

SENIOR public hospital doctors have implicated Health and Child Care deputy minister Chamunorwa Mangwiro in the procurement of non-usable equipment with no brand names for the manufacturer, it has emerged.This is after the top government official allegedly travelled to India to purchase on behalf of government, a consignment of from a company known as Norula Exports based in New Delhi, India.The doctors Monday told a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care that the procedure that was used has caused more challenges in government hospitals as only 10% of it is usable.Bothwell Anesu Mbuwayesango, a local pediatric surgeon who successfully led an all Zimbabwean team that separated conjoined twins in 2014 during an eight-hour operation at Harare hospital and also a Committee Member of the Senior Hospitals Doctors Association (SHDA), said that procurement of the correct hospital equipment was a very important aspect in terms of health delivery system, further discouraging its central buying"What happened with the Indian consignment was that Dr Mangwiro called a member of the Department of Surgery and telling him he was going to India to buy equipment."Maybe he was in the departure lounge, but the member declined and told him that this was not the way how things were done."Some people (hospital staff) alleged they got images on WhatsApp from the Minister asking whether the equipment shown on WhatsApp was the correct one."The endoscopic equipment was not usable and doctors refused to use it. Equipment was not branded. A sticker from a company not known to be a manufacturer Narula Exports from New Delhi was named as the company supplying the equipment," Mbuwayayesango said.He added, "When the equipment arrived, there was a big ceremony at the Airport in Harare. The President said, 'I am not a doctor but is this the correct equipment that was bought?""Dr Shingai Nyaguse president of Senior Hospitals Doctors Association (SHDA) added that company representatives from Indian seller later came into the country but they failed to make the equipment work.