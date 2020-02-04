Arrest warrant issued for Jacob Zuma

News / National

by News24

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has acceded to a request from the state to issue an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma over his non-attendance at his corruption trial.The matter has been stayed until May 6.In court on Tuesday, the State asked Judge Dhaya Pillay to issue an arrest warrant for Zuma after his legal team applied for him to be absent from proceedings in Pietermaritzburg, citing ill health.Zuma's legal team submitted documents to the court, saying the former president was ill and had not been in the country since January 23.State prosecutor Billy Downer, however, has requested information from the defence regarding Zuma's ailments, which they have yet to receive. The State also raised questions over Zuma's medical note submitted to the court.Attorney Dan Mantsha, for Zuma, said his health matter was one of national security, and that his doctor was attached to the military."It is absurd for the State to doubt admissibility of the medical note stamped by our own military official," Mantsha said.Judge Dhaya Pillay also questioned alterations on the sick note, asking why dates were apparently changed.Pillay said there was also no medical number attached to show if the doctor was registered and certified. Pillay acceded to the request.