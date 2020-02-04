Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZTA Embarks on game changing excellence initiative

by Simbarashe Sithole
04 Feb 2020 at 12:36hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has started rolling our it's game changing service excellence initiative.

 The program has seen the organisation training operators in Bulawayo and surrounding areas to another level last week.

The recent training session targeted small to medium operators in and around the country's second largest city.  

ZTA Head Corporate Affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said the training sessions were a drive towards improving customer care in the tourism sector, which in turn encouraged a culture of excellence in the hospitality industry.

"This was our fourteenth outing on this drive, we embarked on this service excellence training program late last year,"Koti said.

"We have done the Victoria Falls and parts of Harare and now we just concluded Bulawayo."  


He also said the call to the program, which was itself a perception management tool being used by the national tourism organisation to attract and retain
 repeat business.

"The idea is to have a Hospitality industry that is second to none in terms of care for clients and customers. It must be a tool for encouraging clients to want to come back to Zimbabwe or at best stimulate repeat business" he added.

"The response from Bulawayo's operators was exceptional. We had a total of sixty-six participants from various organisations. It was mainly front-line personnel who received the first part of the training. These were drawn from Mpala Boutique Hotel, Munda Hotel, Lalani Hotel, National Gallery of Zimbabwe and Elgiboh Guest Lodge."

The training was undertaken with emphasis mainly on good ambassadorship for destination Zimbabwe, handling guests, receiving, welcoming guests, handling guests' complaints, creating guest memorable experiences, how to increase up-selling skills, cutlery handling, utensils cleaning, food production and service, grooming and deportment among others.

"It is our duty to ensure that operators are trained in these and any other areas they deem necessary.  We are here at their service and our services are free of charge. They should be free to get in touch with us anytime they feel our services can be of any use to their establishments," Koti added.

Similar trainings have already been undertaken in Beitbridge, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Mutare, Nyanga, Vic Falls, Gweru, Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Umfurudzi, Mutoko, Nyamapanda, Kariba and Chinhoyi with recipients saying they find it very useful.

Managing Director of startup Elgiboh Guest Lodge, Sibongiseni Ngwenya, expressed appreciation to the national tourism organisation for coming with the initiative.

 "It was a very good training session indeed, we learnt a lot and we appreciate ZTA's efforts in taking us through this very important knowledge impatation excercise," she said.

The ZTA is also using the short training initiative as a platform to educate operators on the tourism product. "We were taught about  the make up elements of the  broader tourism product. We learnt that destination Zimbabwe has seven unique selling points known as the 'Zimbabwe's Seven wonders'," she added.   

"We appreciate ZTA's gesture and dedication to improving service culture in the country. We learnt about the need to focus on ways to pro-actively enculcate a culture of service excellence." she added.

The ZTA, through its Destination Management Division is responsible for capacitating, developing marketing skills and initiatives within the industry, promoting high standards in the tourism sector through the establishment of standards, training and human resources development. The division is also in charge of registering and grading designated tourist facilities as well as promoting the development of tourist facilities.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 22 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 678 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1041 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2020 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6369 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5308 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

13 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days