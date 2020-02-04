Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa plots to oust Tabitha Khumalo?

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Feb 2020 at 13:48hrs | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is reportedly planning to oust the party' s national chairperson Tabitha Khumalo from the post of the leader of the opposition in parliament replacing her with MDC' s Manicaland proportional representation MP, Lynette Karenyi-Kore.

Kore is also the Vice President of the MDC.

Reports coming from Harare indicate that during a meeting of MDC top leaders held in the capital recently Chamisa spoke in passing that the position of the leader of opposition has to be re-looked at and a reshuffle will be made.

The position of the leader of opposition is currently being reshaped by the government to give the office holder a senior status above other MPs.

Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo said the intended actions of Chamisa were a direct attack to the people of Matabeleland.

"If the reports are true that Chamisa wants to remove Khumalo and put Kore, we should read it as an attack on the region by a party that purpots to stand for democracy and equality. The actions should be read by people of Matabeleland that we are on our own." Fuzwayo said.

In 2018 President Emmerson Mnangagwa told bloomberrg that, "Under our Commonwealth parliamentary democracy, the opposition is recognised; you recognise the leader of the opposition in Parliament. Under the former administration, there was no formal recognition of the opposition leader, but now under my administration, we are embracing the Commonwealth approach to parliamentary democracy, where you recognise the leader of the opposition and he is given certain recognition and perks in Parliament."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1045 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2022 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4362 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5310 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days