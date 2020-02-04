Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says Zimbabweans don't deserve to go to hell

by Staff Reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 15:24hrs | Views
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans don't deserve to go to hell as the living conditions they are surviving on under President Emmerson Mnangagwa similar to a life of condemnation.

Chamisa, speaking with an online TV channel, said the Mnangagwa government has created a form of black apartheid where only the Zanu-PF elite were living comfortably.

"Being a Zimbabwean is not easy, just to be a citizen because everything is not working, nothing works yet as as Zimbabweans we are industrious, we are peace-loving, we are hardworking and we do the best under the circumstances, we basically have everything except leadership and that is tragic," said Chamisa.

"That's what makes it difficult for anybody to be Zimbabwean. It's such a challenge, we often joke to say we don't think that when we die, we will go to hell because we have already paid our dues in hell in Zimbabwe just because of the situation."

Chamisa said because of economic mismanagement, more than 4 million Zimbabweans are scattered all over the world looking for greener pastures.

"Its not just about the leadership but every citizen, look at the number of people in the diaspora, 4 million, that's not a joke, it tells you that there is a problem. It tells you that Zimbabwe is burning and a burning Zimbabwe is a danger not only for the entire region but also for the continent," said the opposition leader.

He appealed to the regional and continental leaders to intervene on the Zimbabwean issue so to end the suffering of the people.

"A failed Zimbabwe which is a failed state is a failed Sadc and a failed Africa so we have to, and this is I'm appealing with Sadc and African leaders to help," said Chamisa.

Source - Byo24News

