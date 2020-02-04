Latest News Editor's Choice


Khama Billiat drags baby mama to court

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 15:26hrs | Views
KAIZER CHIEFS goal poacher Khama Billiat sprinted to court this week to ask the law to protect him from his marauding baby mama.

Billiat, who is embroiled in an off-the-field drama with a 22-year-old woman, approached the Randburg Magistrates Court this week to obtain an interim protection order against her.

The duo is expected to appear in court on 27 February when the woman should give reasons why the order shouldn't be made permanent.

The young mum, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of her nine-month-old child, angered the super star when she went to Chiefs headquarters in Naturena on Tuesday morning and requested to see Billiat.

This happened two days after Sunday Sun ran an article about how she stabbed him on the hand with a screwdriver outside the Midrand Police Station a fortnight ago.

According to one of her friends, security guards at the Amakhosi village blocked her from entering the facility.

"They went to the training ground and called him, but he refused to come out," said the friend.

But the drama didn't end at Naturena as the woman later went to Billiat's residence in Midrand.

"It's not easy to get in there. When you arrive at the gate, they have to call him first.

"If he refuses to grant you entry as a visitor, then security doesn't allow you to come in," explained the friend.

According to Billiat's court papers, the woman should stop calling him, visiting him at his home or work and should also stop talking about him in the media.

Billiat could not be reached for comment while Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa said he was not at the office on Tuesday when the woman came.

He said: "I don't have reports. I will find out."

Asked if he knew anything about the woman in question, he confirmed that he had met her before.

"The lady once came to the Village and just like any other walk-ins I received her, listened to her query with utmost compassion and gave her advise on the club protocols of dealing with private matters," explained Maphosa.

The baby mama declined to comment.

Source - Daily Sun

