Mnangagwa's Politburo to meet

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo is set to meet on Wednesday at the party's headquarters.In a statement, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said:"The Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000hours. All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp."