Mnangagwa's Politburo to meet

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 15:27hrs | Views
The Zanu-PF Politburo is set to meet on Wednesday at the party's headquarters.

In a statement, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said:

"The Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at the Party Headquarters commencing 1000hours. All members should be seated by 0945hours sharp."

Source - the herald

