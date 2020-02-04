Mnangagwa launches e-Cabinet

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken break from his annual leave and officiated on the launch of the e-Cabinet system which signals the first phase of a move towards a paperless system to increase efficiency and timely Government documents, the Harare Post can report.The e-Government programme is part of reforms to re-engineer, re-invigorate and modernise the public sector systems.Implementation of the e-Government programme commenced in 2011 and remarkable progress has been made so far.Officiating the launch, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the facility is a good example of public/private sector collaboration on a national project. The President urged for more such partnerships across sectors for a hastening of the realization of Vision 2030.He added that the development, alongside National Data Centre and the launch of a computer manufacturing company in Masasa marks the beginning of an IT industry in the country."The system is equipped with an electronic granary which allows for ease of retrieval and cross-referencing for Cabinet purposes. The rest of Government officials in receipt of Cabinet Documents will for a while continue to receive hard copies of Cabinet materials until the operationalization of a secure Wide Area Network (WAN)," said the President.In its manifesto for the 2018 harmonised elections, Zanu-PF promised to adopt modern technologies; upgrade and expand backbone and core networks, towers, base stations; establishing more information centres; establishing a new International Gateway; connecting all Government Ministries on optic fibres and networking central hospitals.In December 2018, President Mnangagwa appointed former Africom Chairperson Mr Charles Hwekwete, to head Zimbabwe's e-Government Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.