Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Namibian police hunt for Zimbabwean man over murder

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 16:26hrs | Views
NAMIBIAN police in the Oshana region are calling for assistance to trace a Zimbabwean citizen who is wanted in connection with the investigation of an incident in which a man was allegedly killed at Oshakati over a taxi fare of N$20 on Sunday.

The police are looking for the 41-year-old Lengton Meki, and need help from the public to trace him, Oshana regional police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo said on Monday.

A man from Zimbabwe, the 51-year-old Chipuriro Botham, was bludgeoned to death with a brick by one of his fellow countrymen during an argument over N$20 change in Oshakati.

According to Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police's Community Affairs Division, the incident occurred at about 23:40 on Sunday evening after the deceased person and the suspect, the 41-year-old Meki Lengton(Langton), shared a taxi ride from Ondangwa to Oshakati.

"The two Zimbabwean men were passengers in a taxi they took from Ondangwa. The suspect paid the taxi fee on behalf of the deceased but driver gave the change to the wrong man and an argument ensued," Warrant Officer Shikole said.

After the driver stopped at their destination and his passengers disembarked from the car, the fight got physical and the suspect killed the deceased person by hitting him several times in the face with a brick.

Lengton fled the scene of the violent murder on foot and it is believed that he is attempting to make his way back to Zimbabwe via the back roads of the various northern regions of Namibia.

In this regard the Namibian Police has requested the public to assist them in tracing the suspect.

Warrant Officer Shikole said information about the whereabouts of Langton can be given at the nearest police station.

Source - namibian

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

9 mins ago | 34 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 694 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 783 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1947 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2023 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6380 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4370 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5318 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4506 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days