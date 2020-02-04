Zanu-PF youth league chief whip warns The Herald

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF youth league chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has issued a warning against The Herald saying it should not publish articles aimed at dividing the ruling party's youth league.The Herald today published an article that said Zanu-PF Youth league distances itself from Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu who claim Kuda Tagwirei is a corrupt individual wrecking the economy. It is still not clear if Togarepi is referring to this particular article since he did not specify the article the publication should correct.A faction of Zanu-PF Youth League on Monday intensified its campaign for action to be brought against under-fire business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei whom they accuse of using his fat pocket to stir up economic havoc and massive suffering among poor locals.This they said at a press briefing in Harare Monday.The youths accused the oil dealer of being among a cartel of local business executives who have not rested in performing acts of corruption.However, Tagwirei has been singled out as the most problematic of the businesspersons through allegedly sponsoring underhand deals in many sectors of the economy such as fuel, gold, pharmaceuticals and agriculture."Seeing this person (Tagwirei), you will see a merciless man who doesn't have a heart, if you look at…the efforts that are being done by the government, then we have someone taking advantage of that effort to enrich himself," said Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu.Party youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said they took the bold decision to name and shame the controversial businessman in attempts to defend the country's future generations whose livelihoods were being destroyed."How then do we have a situation where one person (Tagwirei) controls every sector of the economy! This must come to end today," Tsenengamu said."Let me talk about this person called Kuda Tagwirei, why is it he is the same person who supplies fuel, controls command agriculture; he is everywhere, including the money that is found in the streets buying forex."Kuda Tagwirei runs a car import company, he works with a guy called Brighton. There is a company called Panjap (Motors) which he is using to import cars, grabbing all government schemes and supply them with cars, 40 for government and 60 to himself."The Zanu-PF youth leader also accused Tagwirei, through his companies, of buying gold seized from panners by machete wielding gangs especially in areas such as Jumbo and Shamva.They further accused the businessman of capturing government's controversial command agriculture scheme through abuse of Treasury bills."He has company named Fossil-Agro, which is supplying all imports for Command Agriculture," Tsenengamu said."When it was said now Command Agriculture farming inputs are being supplied by CBZ Bank, he went and bought shares in the bank."And fuel he did the same, on construction of roads the company called Fossil Construction belongs to Kuda fronting someone called Obey."There is a company fronted by white people looting platinum, Landela Mining ventures is into pharmaceutical and cooking oil.Tsenengamu also claimed Tagwirei was an active player on the foreign currency black market, where he is allegedly employing a Congolese woman named only as Danya.He added: "Let him come out and deny, let him say we are lying and we will release all the V11s (evidence). Why we are saying this is not because we hate an individual, but imagine here is a guy who controls a pipeline that brings fuel into the country, and yet there's no fuel in the country. He's everywhere."Tagwirei is doing these things, and he's getting this money from the RBZ. Why do they continue to give tenders to one person? We can't be arresting small time forex dealers in the street, while leaving the RBZ vault open to Tagwirei."Tsenengamu said there was no correlation between the money spent by the government on Command Agriculture, and the output.He added: "If you go to Tagwirei's car sales, you will find top-of-the range vehicles he brought in through PanJap, under the guise of importing Command Agriculture vehicles. You will be shocked."This is happening because those in authority have allowed it. This is where we are also now asking leadership, to say you must choose whether you stand with Kuda, or stand with the people."