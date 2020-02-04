Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youth league chief whip warns The Herald

by Staff reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 17:23hrs | Views
Zanu-PF youth league chief whip Pupurai Togarepi has issued a warning against The Herald saying it should not publish articles aimed at dividing the ruling party's youth league.

The Herald today published an article that said Zanu-PF Youth league distances itself from Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu who claim Kuda Tagwirei is a corrupt individual wrecking the economy. It is still not clear if Togarepi is referring to this particular article since he did not specify the article the publication should correct.

A faction of Zanu-PF Youth League on Monday intensified its campaign for action to be brought against under-fire business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei whom they accuse of using his fat pocket to stir up economic havoc and massive suffering among poor locals.

This they said at a press briefing in Harare Monday.

The youths accused the oil dealer of being among a cartel of local business executives who have not rested in performing acts of corruption.

However, Tagwirei has been singled out as the most problematic of the businesspersons through allegedly sponsoring underhand deals in many sectors of the economy such as fuel, gold, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

"Seeing this person (Tagwirei), you will see a merciless man who doesn't have a heart, if you look at…the efforts that are being done by the government, then we have someone taking advantage of that effort to enrich himself," said Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu.

Party youth league national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said they took the bold decision to name and shame the controversial businessman in attempts to defend the country's future generations whose livelihoods were being destroyed.

"How then do we have a situation where one person (Tagwirei) controls every sector of the economy! This must come to end today," Tsenengamu said.

"Let me talk about this person called Kuda Tagwirei, why is it he is the same person who supplies fuel, controls command agriculture; he is everywhere, including the money that is found in the streets buying forex.

"Kuda Tagwirei runs a car import company, he works with a guy called Brighton. There is a company called Panjap (Motors) which he is using to import cars, grabbing all government schemes and supply them with cars, 40 for government and 60 to himself."

The Zanu-PF youth leader also accused Tagwirei, through his companies, of buying gold seized from panners by machete wielding gangs especially in areas such as Jumbo and Shamva.

They further accused the businessman of capturing government's controversial command agriculture scheme through abuse of Treasury bills.

"He has company named Fossil-Agro, which is supplying all imports for Command Agriculture," Tsenengamu said.

"When it was said now Command Agriculture farming inputs are being supplied by CBZ Bank, he went and bought shares in the bank.

"And fuel he did the same, on construction of roads the company called Fossil Construction belongs to Kuda fronting someone called Obey.

"There is a company fronted by white people looting platinum, Landela Mining ventures is into pharmaceutical and cooking oil.

Tsenengamu also claimed Tagwirei was an active player on the foreign currency black market, where he is allegedly employing a Congolese woman named only as Danya.

He added: "Let him come out and deny, let him say we are lying and we will release all the V11s (evidence). Why we are saying this is not because we hate an individual, but imagine here is a guy who controls a pipeline that brings fuel into the country, and yet there's no fuel in the country. He's everywhere.

"Tagwirei is doing these things, and he's getting this money from the RBZ. Why do they continue to give tenders to one person? We can't be arresting small time forex dealers in the street, while leaving the RBZ vault open to Tagwirei."

Tsenengamu said there was no correlation between the money spent by the government on Command Agriculture, and the output.

He added: "If you go to Tagwirei's car sales, you will find top-of-the range vehicles he brought in through PanJap, under the guise of importing Command Agriculture vehicles. You will be shocked.

"This is happening because those in authority have allowed it. This is where we are also now asking leadership, to say you must choose whether you stand with Kuda, or stand with the people."

Source - socialmedia

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

10 mins ago | 34 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1947 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2023 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6381 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4370 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5319 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2420 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4844 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1077 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days