Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

State media sucked into Zanu-PF ‘cartel’ wars

by Staff Reporter
04 Feb 2020 at 18:57hrs | Views
In a confirmation that Zanu-PF controls the state media, youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi has threatened The Herald for its coverage of the wing's "corrupt cartel" press conference. 


Zanu-PF deputy youth  boss Lewis Matutu and commisar Godfrey Tsenengamu on Monday yopld a press conference in Harare that Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association leader Tafadzwa Musarara  and Green Energy owner Billy Rautenbach were members of a cartel benefitting from the suffering of Zimbabweans. 

After the conference, the  Zanu-PF Youth League thought its Twitter handle distanced itself from Matutu and Tsenengamu's utterances. 

The Herald then published a story carrying both the accusations by Matutu and Tsenengamu and the contents of the league tweet. 

This infuriated Togarepi who accused The Herald of siding with the "cartel."

"@HeraldZimbabwe should not attempt to drive a wedge in the Zanu-PF Youth League by extracting news from shadowy twitter groups. I hope the paper will correct its dubious story without delay unless there are ulterior motives.Our position : No to corruption in all its manifestation," said Togarepi. 

Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Jonathan Moyo, commenting on Togarepi's tweet, said Zimbabwe was headed for another coup. 

"What a November in February to remember. Everybody knows that @HeraldZimbabwe gets its editorial direction on such stories from @nickmangwana and  @InfoMinZW who take their cue from, and do their bidding for, @edmnangagwa. The rest is history!," said Moyo. 

Zanu-PF youth league national member Mabutho Moyo supported Togarepi. 

"Corruption has destroyed lives, it must be castigated from all angles," said Moyo.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

8 mins ago | 24 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

1 hr ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

1 hr ago | 1045 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 1939 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Immigration officers arrested

4 hrs ago | 2021 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

4 hrs ago | 770 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

7 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6371 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4361 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

8 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5310 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

9 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2937 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 225 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3816 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

13 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

13 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 904 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

13 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

13 hrs ago | 972 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 921 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 672 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chiwenga's wife ordered to reside at 64 Folyjon Crescent, Glen Lorne

14 hrs ago | 1988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days