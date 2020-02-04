State media sucked into Zanu-PF ‘cartel’ wars

News / National

by Staff Reporter

In a confirmation that Zanu-PF controls the state media, youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi has threatened The Herald for its coverage of the wing's "corrupt cartel" press conference.

Zanu-PF deputy youth boss Lewis Matutu and commisar Godfrey Tsenengamu on Monday yopld a press conference in Harare that Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association leader Tafadzwa Musarara and Green Energy owner Billy Rautenbach were members of a cartel benefitting from the suffering of Zimbabweans.After the conference, the Zanu-PF Youth League thought its Twitter handle distanced itself from Matutu and Tsenengamu's utterances.The Herald then published a story carrying both the accusations by Matutu and Tsenengamu and the contents of the league tweet.This infuriated Togarepi who accused The Herald of siding with the "cartel.""@HeraldZimbabwe should not attempt to drive a wedge in the Zanu-PF Youth League by extracting news from shadowy twitter groups. I hope the paper will correct its dubious story without delay unless there are ulterior motives.Our position : No to corruption in all its manifestation," said Togarepi.Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Jonathan Moyo, commenting on Togarepi's tweet, said Zimbabwe was headed for another coup."What a November in February to remember. Everybody knows that @HeraldZimbabwe gets its editorial direction on such stories from @nickmangwana and @InfoMinZW who take their cue from, and do their bidding for, @edmnangagwa. The rest is history!," said Moyo.Zanu-PF youth league national member Mabutho Moyo supported Togarepi."Corruption has destroyed lives, it must be castigated from all angles," said Moyo.