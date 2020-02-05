Convention on cluster munitions leader briefs Zimbabwe authorities

News / National

by Staff reporter

The president of the Second Review Conference on the Convention on Cluster Munitions, Ambassador Felix Baumann today met Permanent Secretaries of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Ambassador James Manzou and Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe respectively, to discuss the Convention on Cluster Munitions.The high level delegation from Geneva was accompanied by the Director of the Secretariat of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, Ms. Sheila Mweemba, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Zimbabwe, H.E. Mr. Niculin Jäger and representatives of the Germany and UK Embassies in Zimbabwe.The high level meeting discussed the Second Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions which is scheduled to take place in November 2020, under the presidency of Switzerland. The meeting also discussed ways of non-members to accede to the Convention. Switzerland assumed the presidency of the Convention in September 2019. The Review Conference is held every five years to assess the effectiveness of the Convention and progress in implementation.The Convention on Cluster Munitions is a humanitarian imperative-driven legal instrument which prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions. In addition, the Convention establishes a framework for co-operation and assistance to ensure adequate assistance to survivors and their communities, clearance of contaminated areas, risk reduction education and destruction of stockpiles.