Mine workers' union leader face fraud charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

ASSOCIATED Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) president Thiago Edmund Ruzive yesterday appeared in court facing fraud and theft charges involving $12 500 in members' subscription fees and placing a relative on the union's payroll.Ruzive (60) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts charged with fraud and theft of trust property. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to March 13 on $1 500 bail.The State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleged that on November 22 last year, Ruzive, who was in the company of AMWUZ secretary Ms Melody Jhamba, met the manager of Shamva Gold Fields Mine, Mr Alfred Chinyere, at Kensington Shopping Centre in Harare.Mr Chinyere, according to the State, was in the company of a Shamva Gold Field Mine accountant, only identified as Lusiyano. Ruzive and Ms Jhamba reportedly wanted to collect subscription fees for the union's members. It is said Ruzive was then handed $12 500 which he was supposed to bank in the union's account.Allegations are that Ruzive converted the money to his own use. Sometime in 2017, Ruzive is alleged to have instructed Ms Jhamba to include his relative, Mr Nobert Ruzive, on the union's payroll purporting that he was an employee.The court heard that Nobert received $14 000 in pay from AMWUZ. Ruzive's alleged offences came to light after officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) received a tip-off from a whistle blower.