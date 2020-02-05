Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa outlines 2020 plans

by Staff reporter
05 Feb 2020
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said Government's focus this year will be on increasing productivity, growing the economy and employment creation, and directed leaders to spend more time with their communities.

The President outlined the plans for 2020 in his address to the first Cabinet meeting for the year that also coincided with the launch of the e-Cabinet project.  He also directed ministers and other senior Government leaders to spend more time with the generality of the people and monitor the implementation of Government programmes.

The President's call to focus on productivity resonates with his New Year message and follows the end of the austerity measures that were implemented by Government in the past two years to re-align Government finances.

 Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube in his 2020 budget pronounced last year said the austerity measures had achieved their objectives and that it was time to focus on productivity and job creation.  

Addressing the first Cabinet Decisions Matrix for the year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the President also acknowledged challenges facing the nation.

 "While noting the progress registered by the Second Republic, particularly the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, His Excellency the President acknowledged the challenges that the people had bravely endured," she said.

"He then laid out the business for 2020 based on set principles. He stated that the year 2020 heralded the era of productivity, economic growth and employment creation. His Excellency the President reiterated that as Cabinet, our immediate priority must be to guarantee food security and directed that all efforts be focused on that front.  

"He further directed all Ministers, Accounting Officers and Senior Officers spend more time with communities in the countryside, implementing and monitoring key Government programmes that yield a better quality of life for all citizens. Greater impetus must be placed on arresting inflation and consolidating the mono-currency regime. The growth of tourism sector should be stimulated through cross-cutting alliances, competitive products as well as pricing regimes."

Minister Mutsvangwa also said the President urged the security sector to end the violence being unleashed by machete-wielding gangs.

"The security sector is bided to urgently bring to an end the current scourge of violence by the unruly machete-wielding gangs and malcontents," she said.

The gangs have been unleashing terror in mining areas killing several people and injuring others and stealing property and gold in the process.  

Police have arrested over 2 300 people in the mining areas for offences ranging from carrying dangerous weapons and carrying out illegal mining activities.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days