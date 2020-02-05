Latest News Editor's Choice


Heavy rains, thunder and lightning expected in Matebeleland North today

by Staff reporter
05 Feb 2020 at 06:00hrs | Views
HEAVY rains accompanied by thunder and lightning will lash Matebeleland North and northern regions of the country with effect from today, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

In a statement, the MSD said the rainfall distribution will not be uniform, with a few localised significant downpours in some areas.  

"For tomorrow (today) we are expecting isolated thunderstorms for Matebeleland North, Midlands, Harare, all Mashonaland and Northern Districts of Manicaland Province with sunny and hot conditions. Bulawayo, Matebeleland South, Masvingo and southern districts of Manicaland Province are expected to be sunny, hot and dry, with lower chances of isolated rains," said the MSD.

The latest weather forecast brings little joy for Bulawayo residents as the city's supply dams, which are now at a critical 34 percent capacity, are situated in Matabeleland South province.

Most crops around the country have been written off as they have succumbed to dry and hot conditions over the past weeks, a major characteristic of the 2019-2020 cropping season.

The MSD urged the public to take the usual necessary precautionary measures to stay safe from the violent thunderstorms and for those in areas that will be hot and dry, to guard against dehydration.

"Such a thundery phenomenon is usually superseded by lightning. This poses a potential threat to the tallest objects such as trees, poles and even persons in an open field.

"Outdoor activities conducted in direct sun such as sports, farm work and construction may increase the risk of heat-related illness. Rainfall distribution will not be uniform with a few localised significant downpours," said the MSD.  

"Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, do not wait until you are thirsty. Monitor the young and the elderly as they tend to be more vulnerable in these hot conditions.  

"It is advisable to try and plan outdoor activities in such a way that one is less exposed to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day".


