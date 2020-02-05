Govt firm on community radio stations establishment

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has said it has taken a firm decision to give marginalised communities a voice through the establishment of community radio stations this year, a development which is also in line with the Government's devolution programme.This was said yesterday by the deputy director in Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo's office, Mr Tapera Mugoriya, during a community radio station sensitisation meeting at the Hwange District Development Co-ordinator's office.The sensitisation meeting is one of many organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) countrywide ahead of plans to establish 10 community radio stations.Mr Mugoriya said communities must have a shared vision as the community radio stations are established."Government has been saying let's have the voice of marginalised communities and has taken a firm decision to make sure there are community radio stations countrywide. This is also part of the devolution programme."The 2nd Republic has elevated economic and community development discourse above the political agenda and this means that in our diversity, let's put our differences aside and develop our community. The office of the Minister of State therefore expects us to sit down in our diverse backgrounds and unite to come up with a single initiative for Hwange but representing everyone's interests. Let's think Hwange first, then focus on our province which will then feed into the national vision. Let's be united and have a shared vision," said Mr Mugoriya.He said Matabeleland North province has to be grateful to Chief Mabhikwa of Lupane for advocating for the region's development in his capacity as a BAZ board member.Chief director in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Chrispen Makoni, who was representing the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, reiterated the call for Hwange communities to have a shared vision. He said a radio station will enhance two-way communication between Government and citizens."The key to success of these initiatives is for people to be united. This is not the time for fault finding but for us to come together and work going forward. Our Minister's door is wide open for you as a servant leader as espoused by President Mnangagwa," Mr Makoni said.BAZ director Mrs Tabeth Mazorodze said a community radio station will help empower all sectors of society. Chief Whange paid tribute to Government for the community radio initiative. From Hwange the team heads to Matabeleland South for similar meetings in Plumtree and Gwanda today and tomorrow respectively. On Friday the team will be in Masvingo.