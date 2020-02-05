Latest News Editor's Choice


Auxillia Mnangagwa urges early cancer screening

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged women to get early cancer screening and treatment in order to deal with the condition, which has affected thousands of people.

Speaking during World Cancer Day commemorations in Harare yesterday, Auxillia also said her Angel of Hope Foundation would ensure that children, the elderly and the poor get treatment.

She applauded the Health ministry and other organisations that have helped provide services for the detection and care for cancer patients in the country.

"May you continue with the good work in improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans, until we realise the elimination of cancer as a public health problem," Auxillia said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative Alex Gasasira said cervical, prostate, breast and liver cancers were the most prevalent in the region.

WHO is currently working with the government to improve the availability of medicine and technologies to build capacity among health workers to prevent cancer.

