Police reluctant to write slain vendor’s inquest report

by Staff reporter
05 Feb 2020 at 06:10hrs | Views
A HARARE court yesterday heard that the police were reluctant to bring to court a detailed report on MDC activist Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani, who was allegedly assaulted to death by law enforcement agents while in custody.

Tamangani was one of the 11 vendors who were arrested near the opposition MDC headquarters in central Harare in October last year during a police crackdown that followed the discovery of old police helmets at a nearby building.

The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti, said they were still to receive a report from the police of the account of his death so that they could open a sudden death docket for an inquest to be carried out.

Meanwhile, MDC activists, who were arrested for criminal nuisance after they gathered to hear party leader Nelson Chamisa State of the Nation Address at the party's Harare headquarters, have filed a notice to apply for removal of remand.

The activists — Godfrey Karembera (42), Shoko Zindoga (42), Victor Maramba (20), Honzeri Zondai (37), Gift Ben (30), Rose Chitsungo 30) and Maria Tinago (36) — through their lawyer Marufu Mandevere, said the State failed to provide them with a trial date.

According to the State, the seven connived with accomplices, who are still at large, and gathered outside the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House along Nelson Mandela in the central business district waiting for an address by Chamisa.

The State alleges that the police had not cleared the gathering.

It also alleged that they blocked the free movement of traffic, which resulted in the police dispersing them and they allegedly started throwing missiles at the police singing: "Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasascam."

It is alleged several people were injured when police fired teargas at the group and used sjamboks as they charged at the crowd.

Source - newsday

