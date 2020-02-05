Lesotho first lady charged with murdering love rival

News / National

by Staff reporter

The First Lady of Lesotho has been charged with murdering the prime minister's previous wife.Maesaiah Thabane turned herself into police on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.Her husband, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, has also been questioned.His estranged wife, Lipolelo Thabane, was shot dead outside her home in the capital Maseru two days before his inauguration in 2017.The couple were involved in bitter divorce proceedings at the time.