New ZANU PF faction emerges?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A new ZANU PF faction led by Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has reportedly emerged with a plot to eliminate the military element in the party in a bid to isolate Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and push for his removal from the Presidency.A poster that has been making rounds on social media alleges that the faction led by Muchinguri includes July Moyo, Chris Mutsvangwa,Davies Mhambi, Lewis matutu, Kazembe Kazembe and Godfrey Tsenengamu.The faction is said to be some elements in the ZANU PF Youth League to fight people are said to be close to Chiwenga including oil guru Kuda Tagwirei.On Monday Matutu and Tsenengamu held a press conference where they called for the arrest of Tagwirei and GMAZ boss Tafadzwa Masarara.In 2019 Muchinguri warned ZANU PF members against developing ambitions of being part of the Presidium."We still have ambitious individuals that are angling for posts in the Presidium. Be warned. It is not that easy. We should lead by example as war veterans and check the direction that the nation is taking," said Muchinguri-Kashiri."We must not think about ourselves but the majority of Zimbabweans. Some people want the Presidency. There is no vacancy, there is no vacancy, there is no vacancy. Make sure you are playing your role where you are. We do not want divisions."