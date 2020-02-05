Villager strike neighbour with iron bar on the head

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A FORT RIXON man allegedly struck his neighbour with an iron bar on the head.This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela when Mbonisi Sibanda (25) appeared before him charged with attempted murder.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to February 17.The court was told that on January 16, at Ensangu Village 1 Sibanda struck Capson Miranda on the head once with an iron bar intending to cause Nyirenda bodily harm.He inflicted a deep wound on Nyirenda's head.Nyirenda was seriously injured and got admitted at a hospital for treatment.