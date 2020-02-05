Duo steal solar panel worth $15 000

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

TWO men from Ntabazinduna in Matabeleland North appeared in court for allegedly stealing a solar panel worth $15 000 from a homestead.Brian Sibanda (27) and Mkhokheli Ndlovu (20) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with theft.The court was told that on January 29, at around 10pm, Sibanda and Ndlovu connived and went to Fiso Bernard's homestead at village 1 Battlefields to steal solar panel which was in the yard.They were traced by Saul Masuku and Mike Mpofu who followed their foot prints leading to their residence.A report was made to police which led to the arrest of Sibanda and Ndlovu after recovering the solar panel at their bedroom.The value of the stolen property is $15 000 and was recovered.