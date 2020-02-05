Lewis Matutu, Godfrey Tsenengamu sued over press conference

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





On Monday 3rd February 2020, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu held a press conference in Harare whereat they made allegations that I am a corrupt businessman who is engaging in unethical business practices. They said I am working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and consequently that I am responsible for the current shortage of maize meal in the shops. It was suggested that I have abused the Government subsidy programme on maize meal.



2. The statements are false, malicious and defamatory.



3. I, as an individual or through my company, have not participated in the subsidy programme.



4. It is common cause that the country is presently experiencing a shortage of maize induced by drought. I am working, through Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, on a private sector initiative to augment Government efforts in the importation of maize. Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal I am actually working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed. I must point cut that the brands produced by my company are not available on black market.



5, Given the irresponsible statements that have been issued which as I have said above are false, malicious and defamatory, I have instructed my legal practitioners to institute legal proceedings against the 2 gentlemen to vindicate my rights.



