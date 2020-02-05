Man steals chickens worth $1 540 from farm

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Magwegwe man have been taken to court for stealing chickens worth $1540 from a farm project.Obvious Sibanda (25) was not asked to plead to stock theft charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was remanded in custody to February 7.The court was told that on January 29 at around 1am, Dumenkosini James Chirengwe was coming from work in the company of Quiet Moyo when they met Sibanda sitting next to a bicycle which was carrying a sack tied on its carrier.Chirengwe questioned Sibanda as to what he was carrying and he said he was carrying some mealie meal.Chirengwe opened the sack and discovered dead chickens with twisted necks.They then took Sibanda to Magwegwe police station where it was discovered that he had stolen them from Hamara farm.The chickens were positively identified by Tawanda Hove (39) of Hamara farm as that of his employer.The value stolen is $1 540 and all was recovered.