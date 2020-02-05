2020 Presidential scholarships yet to be flighted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Office of the President and Cabinet has said Presidential and National Scholarships are yet to be flighted, dismissing an advert circulating on social media for people to apply as false.In a press statement today, Presidential and National Scholarships Executive Director, Christopher Mushowe said the Office of the President and Cabinet had distanced itself from scholarship adverts flighted on social media and The Sunday Mail."The Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform members of the public, stakeholders and Foreign Missions in the country that the Department has not yet flighted any scholarship advertisement for the year 2020. We would want to distance our self from the two adverts circulating on social media and the one that appeared in The Sunday Mail dated, 18 and 26th January 2020," said the Director.He also said, "The advert circulating on social media that requires applicants to submit their applications online to scholarship@zanupforg.online did not originate from our offices and its contents is mischievous as it is a plagiarised document from parts of our previous advertisement done in 2019."Members of the public and prospective applicants are reminded that the President and National Scholarship Department places its advertisements in formal Print media and on National Radio and Television stations in a prescribed manner consistent with all attributes of Government Advertisements," he said.Office of the President and Cabinet is advising those who might have fallen victim or about to fall prey to the architects of the dubious adverts to report to the Police or Anti-Corruption Commission.