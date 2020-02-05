Drunk driving Zimbabwean soldier ploughs into group of 100 colleagues

News / National

by newzimbabwe

A DRUNK soldier from Bulawayo's Imbizo Barracks Monday drove into a group over 100 colleagues who were on a routine early Monday morning jog, injuring 30 in the process.The unnamed soldier is said to have sneaked out of the barracks and come back drunk just as a troop of about 100 officers was jogging outside Mbizo Barracks."There are no fatalities yet, only one is being treated for head injuries. The rest are being treated for a few broken bones and ribs. They are all being evaluated by orthopaedic surgeons at Mpilo general hospital."No detail was shared as to where the driver is. We only got information that he is a soldier and was rushing back to Mbizo after fleeing his night duties," said the source who requested anonymity."The soldier's Nissan Sylphy lights were off and those jogging did not see him until he had driven into them."The 30 are admitted at Mpilo's Casualties Ward.