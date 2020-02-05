Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo speaks about new Zanu-PF faction

by Staff reporter
05 Feb 2020 at 12:28hrs | Views
Self-exiled former Zanu PF Poliburo member and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that a new faction has emerged within Zanu PF with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri as kingpin.

Moyo wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Is this a treat or a trick."

He attached the banner which has the members of the said new faction.



Source - byo24news

