News / National
Jonathan Moyo speaks about new Zanu-PF faction
05 Feb 2020 at 12:28hrs | Views
Self-exiled former Zanu PF Poliburo member and minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that a new faction has emerged within Zanu PF with Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri as kingpin.
Moyo wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Is this a treat or a trick."
He attached the banner which has the members of the said new faction.
Moyo wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Is this a treat or a trick."
#NovemberInFebruary— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 4, 2020
Is this a treat or trick? pic.twitter.com/5ODKteMy2K
Source - byo24news