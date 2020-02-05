IWYD Theater group embarks on devolution awareness

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

INSTITUTE of Young Women Development (IYWD) has formed a nine member theater group in a bid to lure young women in Mashonaland Central province to participate in devolution meetings.The members are from Guruve ,Mazowe ,Shamva and Bindura districts where they are spreading the devolution awareness through arts.IWYD program officer Danny Nyamushamba told Bulawayo24 news that the group is helping in enlightening problems affecting women in social service delivery."The agenda of this group I to lure young women in participating in devolution, the group helps young women enlighten their grievances through arts," Nyamushamba said."Many young women are left behind in devolution decision making processes so through IWYD we are teaching them to actively participate in devolution and after watching the groups performance one is able to learn more about devolution because they are the most affected in day to day life."A reveller from Mazowe where the group was performing at yesterday expressed gratitude to IWYD theater group."The group has helped us a lot in understanding what devolution is as young mothers , we thought devolution meetings were political but instead they are not and it is us who are most affected by lack of devolution funds," Vivian Bhobho said.Gamuchirai Juma said the group is also playing a pivotal role in promoting moral uprightness."This group is very essential to us because it is helping us in promoting moral uprightness through arts, most of us thing traditional dance is backward but the group is teaching us that we should be proud of our tradition."