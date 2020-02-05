'Thabo Mbeki creating dictators in Africa'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been accused of aiding dictators in the continent of Africa.Mbeki who is famed for brokering Zimbabwe's Global Political Agreement has come under spotlight after the High Court of Malawi nullified the results of the 2019 elections and ordered a fresh election to be held by May.Mbeki, who is the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group, said the Malawi election was handled with "professionalism and dedication".In an interview with this reporter political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said, "The nullification of the results is a sign that Africa is littered with dictators who prop up each other to cling to power. Thabo Mbeki is a classic example of a pseudo-democrat who is crafty and has been moving around the continent aiding dictators to flourish."Mazhandu added that Mbeki has been linked to Zimbabwe, Sudan and Malawi political processes."Remember Mbeki has long been involved in Sudanese politics. He was a lead mediator in the negotiations that led to South Sudan's independence, and is also head of the African Union's high-level implementation panel on Darfur, created to implement the recommendations of a report written by none other than Mbeki himself. He aided and abetted the dictatorship of Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir."After the shambolic 2008 elections, Mbeki said there is no crisis in Zimbabwe and was instrumental in prolonging the dictatorship of Robert Mugabe through his GPA. Now it's Malawi and he is fingered again."When he was still President, the South African Communist Party said Mbeki's presidency had become "too overly powerful and concentrated" and dominated the state and government.The then Secretary General of Cosatu Zwelinzima Vavi said, "(There are) just too many things that tell you... we may be on our way to the Zimbabwean crisis in the long run."