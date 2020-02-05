MDC speaks on the missing $2 million

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has denied that the party is missing $2 million as reported by private press on Wednesday.In a statement issued today, MDC Treasurer-General said, "The report in today's issue of Newsday about $2 million missing from MDC coffers is false, misleading and alarmist. For the record, the party has implemented adequate systems to ensure that party funds are used in a transparent and professional manner for the good of the party."Coltart said the MDC was the first party in Zimbabwe that has subjected itself to an audit after receiving money from the Political Parties Finance Act."The audit currently underway is the first of such routine audits, which has nothing to do with the false reports of any missing funds. This is the first time any political party in Zimbabwe has subjected its accounts to an audit, and is the part of a wider programme to transform the MDC into a party which meets the best international standards of internal governance."All political parties should do the same in the interests of transparency and accountability because these are taxpayers' funds received by political parties under the Political Parties Finance Act. Currently being conducted is a routine audit to ensure that the party's finances and accounting systems are given a thorough check in the true spirit of transparency and accountability. I stress this is not a forensic audit."MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwended told the press that his party passed a resolution to have its books audited for the sake of transparency."Our systems do not allow such a huge amount to disappear just like that. We have a watertight system of accounts which has seen the party running professionally and for your own information this is the only time we have seen all our employees being paid salaries," Hwende said.