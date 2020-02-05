Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lets unite to fight Coronavirus outbreak - Masiyiwa

by Staff Reporter
05 Feb 2020 at 14:11hrs | Views
Econet Founder and Group Chairman Strive Masiyiwa has urged businesses to join hands with Government to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Writing on his Facebook blog, Masiyiwa called on people to lay aside their differences and combat the outbreak, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency.

Masiyiwa wrote:

#Chinese Businesses are on the frontline of fighting the Corona Virus:

Last week I got an email from the office of my friend Jack Ma of Alibaba asking to share information on my experience in fighting the Ebola virus.
I was amazed by all the things Jack Ma and others in China are doing!

Almost every single Chinese business [big and small] is doing something to fight the virus.

Interesting DiDi [China's version of Vaya] is providing FREE transport for Nurses and doctors ...sound familiar?!

Vaya is currently offering FREE transport to Zimbabwe's nurses and doctors. WE HAVE DONE THIS FOR MORE THAN 6 MONTHS!

I just read an article in a Chinese paper about initiatives by small businesses right across China. They are doing everything possible to get involved. IN A CRISIS IT IS A DISGRACE NOT TO GET INVOLVED.

Now here is the lesson for us in Africa:

#1. China is the second most powerful country in the world, and has resources and capability to boot. It's military built a 1000 bed hospital from scratch to finish in 10 days!

And YET, their businesses still want to get involved. In Africa during crises many of us just like to watch and criticize, and become armchair TWITTER foremen!

We will never overcome any crisis whether health or economic by just watching from the sidelines.

It is also important for our policy makers not to be arrogant in a crisis, and engage others to join and offer solutions:

If your house is burning, and a neighbor comes with a bucket of water, you do not question their motive, simply because you quarreled with them in the past. That is silly!

This Corona Virus is SERIOUS, VERY SERIOUS!

We need everyone to get involved in preparations.

Source - Byo24News

