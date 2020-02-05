Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala's treason trial judge robbed

by Mandla Ndlovu
05 Feb 2020 at 14:13hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced that it is investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft in which Justice Mawadze's Harare home was broken into last night in unclear circumstances.

The statement issued by the police seemed to link the unlawful entry with the trial of MDC lawmaker Job Sikhala.

"Coincidentally, the Hon. Justice is the one who is currently presiding over MDC vice chairman, Job Sikhala's trial in Masvingo," the police said.
On Monday Sikhala pleaded not guilty to charges that he planned to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was arrested in July, after he criticised the government at a rally in the southern Masvingo province.

The 47-year-old was subsequently released on bail.

At the opening of the trial on Monday Prosecutor Tawanda Zvekare told the court in Masvingo city that Sikhala was planning to subvert the government "through unconstitutional means" at the MDC event.




Source - Byo24News

