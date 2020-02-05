News / National
BREAKING: ZANU PF suspends Lewis Matutu and Tsenengamu
05 Feb 2020 at 14:26hrs | Views
Reports coming from Harare indicate ZANU PF Youth League leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu have been suspended from the party after they held a press conference on Monday alleging the state has been captured by corrupt business cartels.
Addressing the Politburo on Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "Misguided and misdirected activism which threaten the party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose."
More details to follow...
ZANUPF Youth leader @LewisMatutu has left the Politburo meeting after @edmnangagwa said he won’t tolerate “...misguided & misdirected activism which threaten the party’s unity, cohesion & singleness of purpose.”— Hopewell Chin’ono-Journalist (@daddyhope) February 5, 2020
What did I tell you?
ED won’t tolerate a fight against corruption?😂 pic.twitter.com/j4g7pPcUoU
Source - Byo24News