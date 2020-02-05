BREAKING: ZANU PF suspends Lewis Matutu and Tsenengamu

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANUPF Youth leader @LewisMatutu has left the Politburo meeting after @edmnangagwa said he won’t tolerate “...misguided & misdirected activism which threaten the party’s unity, cohesion & singleness of purpose.”

What did I tell you?

ED won’t tolerate a fight against corruption?😂 pic.twitter.com/j4g7pPcUoU — Hopewell Chin’ono-Journalist (@daddyhope) February 5, 2020

Reports coming from Harare indicate ZANU PF Youth League leaders Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu have been suspended from the party after they held a press conference on Monday alleging the state has been captured by corrupt business cartels.Addressing the Politburo on Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "Misguided and misdirected activism which threaten the party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose."More details to follow...