BREAKING: Chiwenga 'storms out of Zanu-PF Politburo' as Matutu, Tsenengamu and Togarepi 'suspended'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Unconfirmed reports say Vice President Constantino on Wednesday walked out of the Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare after a heated debate over a press conference by the youth league on Monday where they released names of businesspeople involved in a "corrupt cartel."

The youth league led by its deputy boss Lewis Matutu and commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu fingered Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association boss Tafadzwa Musarara and Green Energy owner Billy Rautenbach as members of a cartel exploiting suffering Zimbabweans.The move was, however, seen as an attack on Chiwenga who is reportedly linked to the three."Reports from the politburo are that a furious Chiwenga stormed out of the meeting after the debate over cartels," said a senior Zanu-PF member.Word within Zanu-PF structures is that Matutu and Tsenengamu have been suspended while youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi has been stripped of his position."We hear that youth secretary Tendai Chirau has been named youth league acting boss with immediate effect," said a party member.Togarepi attacked The Herald newspaper for failing to "properly" cover Monday's press conference.