Matebeleland to become the largest beneficiary of community radios?

News / National

by Staff reporter

MATEBELELAND region will be the biggest beneficiary of government's community radio station programme with five stations set to be established in Matebeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.This came out at a community radio station sensitisation meeting underway in Plumtree.Chief Director in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Chrispen Makoni who is representing the Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana says the objective of the programme is to promote previously marginalised languages most of which are spoken in the Matebeleland region.He urged the Kalanga community in Plumtree, which is among the first communities that will be issued with a broadcasting license to embrace the programme as it seeks to empower them in line with the devolution agenda.Makoni said the programme will preserve the Kalanga language, culture, identity and help in the development of the community.In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of State for Matebeleland South Province, Abednico Ncube thanked government for the initiative saying radio is an important vehicle for development and dissemination of information.Also attending the sensitisation workshop are representatives of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe and other stakeholders.