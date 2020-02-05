WATCH: Mnangagwa's remarks at explosive Politburo meeting

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZANU-PF Politburo is underway in the capital, in his opening remarks, the party's First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged the party to be more hands-on in supervising government and to show discipline in its conduct.President Mnangagwa hinted on a party Mid-term review to allow the Party to reflect and introspect. The President and First Secretary assured the nation that Zimbabwe will be guaranteed of food security in spite of the regional drought, food distribution will reach all citizens regardless of political affiliation.The President said a livestock Saving and Recovery Programme will be announced soon.Mnangagwa said the fight against inflation and efforts to achieve a sustainable mono-currency regime would be intensified in the year 2020. He alluded to the fact that the country is turning 40 this year and for the first time in the history of the celebrations, the official celebrations will be held outside the capital city of Harare.Mnangagwa said the fight against corruption would be intensified and urged all members of the Party to show leadership in that fight. Mnangagwa stressed that all organs of the Party must serve the Party, and to do so with discipline.