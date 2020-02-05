Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF headed for another split?

by Staff reporter
05 Feb 2020
ZANU-PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu allegedly walked out of a Politburo meeting held at the party's headquarters in Harare on Wednesday afternoon.

According to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Matutu was miffed with Mnangagwa's remarks directed towards "misguided and misdirected activism" that threatens party cohesion, an apparent dig on Matutu and Tsenengamu. Chinon'o posted on Twitter:

"ZANU-PF Youth leader @LewisMatutu has left the Politburo meeting after @edmnangagwa said he won't tolerate "…misguided & misdirected activism which threaten the party's unity, cohesion & singleness of purpose." What did I tell you? ED won't tolerate a fight against corruption? [laughing emoji].

Officially opening the ruling party's 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said:

"The fight to end corruption must gain momentum. In so doing however, the Party's wings and members across the board, must exercise discipline.

"We must all guard against misguided and misdirected activism which threaten the Party's unity, cohesion and singleness of purpose. Such behaviour will never be condoned."

Matutu and youth league political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu on Monday addressed a press conference where they accused some businesspeople closely linked to the ruling party of corruption. The ruling party distanced itself from the duo's accusations, saying they were not speaking for ZANU-PF.

Tsenengamu and Matutu have been accused of being the foot soldiers in a new plot to oust Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by a faction linked to Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The pair held a press conference in the capital on Monday where they denounced oil baron Kuda Tagwirei and accused him of being the head of a criminal syndicate that has captured the state.

A Bulawayo based ZANU-PF  National Executive member who spoke on condition of anonymity said, "The presser that was held yesterday by the two leaders is a dumb squib that must be read in the context of mercenaries who want to cause alarm and despondency in the party

"The real issues behind their statement is that they are working with a new faction that we have been observing for a while which is led by Cde Oppah. The faction includes (Chris) Mutsvangwa and (Davies) Mhambi.

Their plot is to replace General Chiwenga with Muchinguri. Matutu himself does not have the legal standing to accuse other people of corruption. Remember how he attacked a police officer in Zvishavane and was released without charge because of his political post and influence?

Remember how he has been fighting Raj Modi because he wants to get into retail space and wants special benefits and attention from Raj Modi and we know that he only bashed Tagwirei because he refused to buy him a land cruiser.

If Matutu and Tsenengamu are serious about fighting corruption I am daring them to address real issues such as the rot at GMB which has caused maize shortages and unfair distribution of maize, they should address real issues such as machete gangs who are killing people mercilessly, they should address real issues such as creating opportunities for the youth not just himself. What development program has Matutu or Tsenengamu initiated?"

Political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said the people of Zimbabwe must not be diverted by the red herring presser done by Matutu and Tsenengamu.

"ZANU-PF youths did a shambolic public display of factional fights in ZANU-PF. The generality of the people of Zimbabwe must not be hood winked into fighting petty factional squabbles which do not bring food on the table. We have seen this movie playing in 2014 when Mujuru was fired and we saw it playing in 2017. Our daily struggle as Zimbabweans is how to feed our families and pay our bills not being taken for granted by the ZANU-PF Youth leaders."

Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days