Chiwenga walk out: Will Jonathan Moyo's February coup 'prophecy' come to pass

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-exiled former Zanu-PF minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has defiantly stood by his stance that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be ousted by a coup this month, and took a scathing attack on critics who dismiss his insinuations as mere 'prophecy'.Responding to an internet user who had tweeted that, 'February was prophesied' by him, the former Higher and Tertiary Education minister retorted:"Don't bastardise political analysis. There's no prophecy in political science!"Previously considered the spin-doctor of Zanu-PF politics, Moyo recently asserted that, this time around a coup will not occur in November but this February. The late long-ruling Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe was dramatically ousted by a military coup that propelled Mnangagwa to the presidency in November 2017.Following Mugabe's ouster, Moyo and a host of other Zanu-PF heavyweights aligned to the extinguished G40 cabal purportedly fronted by Mugabe's wife Grace, fled the country. Moyo has been vaguely saying that Zimbabwe will be plunged into something unthinkable this month."For keen students of Zimbabwean history, this February is threatening to replace November as the month of momentous events! Varakashi and their boss need running shoes. Their time to run run run run is coming; soon and very soon!The ideology of varakashi is Mnangagwa; and their policies are Mnangagwa, whose only objective is that 2030 anenge achipo. The varakashi phenomenon is just a whole lot of bull expletive", said Moyo in comments posted on his Twitter handle.Events in today's Zanu-PF Politburo meeting has made many Zimbabweans to speculate that Jonathan Moyo might be on the right path. Unconfirmed reports say Vice President Constantino on Wednesday walked out of the Zanu-PF politburo meeting in Harare after a heated debate over a press conference by the youth league on Monday where they released names of businesspeople involved in a "corrupt cartel."The youth league led by its deputy boss Lewis Matutu and commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu fingered Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association boss Tafadzwa Musarara and Green Energy owner Billy Rautenbach as members of a cartel exploiting suffering Zimbabweans.The move was, however, seen as an attack on Chiwenga who is reportedly linked to the three."Reports from the politburo are that a furious Chiwenga stormed out of the meeting after the debate over cartels," said a senior Zanu-PF member.Word within Zanu-PF structures is that Matutu and Tsenengamu have been suspended while youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi has been stripped of his position."We hear that youth secretary Tendai Chirau has been named youth league acting boss with immediate effect," said a party member.Togarepi attacked The Herald newspaper for failing to "properly" cover Monday's press conference.