Sparks to fly at Zanu-PF meeting?

ZANU-PF bigwigs met in Harare today at what turned out to be an explosive politburo gathering, amid worsening factional fights in the ruling party.Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu allegedly walked out of a Politburo meeting held at the party's headquarters in Harare on Wednesday afternoon.According to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, Matutu was miffed with Mnangagwa's remarks directed towards "misguided and misdirected activism" that threatens party cohesion, an apparent dig on Matutu and Tsenengamu.This comes after some youth league leaders further rocked the already fizzing atmosphere within the former liberation movement on Monday - when they accused prominent businessmen linked to the government and the presidium of fuelling corruption in the country.Monday's staggering accusations by two youth league leaders mirrored the dramatic events of 2014 which led to the brutal purging of former vice president Joice Mujuru from her positions in the party and in government.This comes after youth league national political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and its deputy secretary Lewis Matutu accused businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Billy Rautenbach and Tafadzwa Musarara of allegedly engaging in corrupt dealings earlier this week.Leading political analysts say the accusations by the youths were "tell-tale signs" of worsening ructions in Zanu-PF.University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer, Eldred Masunungure, said factionalism was at the centre of the allegations against the accused businesspeople."This simply reflects the shifting sands in Zanu-PF and the difficulty of unravelling the puzzle of what makes Zanu-PF tick."Factions are a common denominator in Zanu-PF. What we need to watch is who of the two main factions currently is in the ascendancy and who is defended by the organs of the party."The starting point is … there are no permanent friends in politics and some people's interests may be shifting towards favouring a particular faction," Masunungure said."November 2017 offers us a lesson about the fluidity of the factions in Zanu-PF."Those who were celebrating the attacks of Mnangagwa were the first to celebrate his ascendancy," he observed further.Another political analyst, Rashweat Mukundu, concurred with Masunungure."It is factional fights that are getting nasty. The fact that the youths had coverage from ZBC shows approval from some quarters."Corruption issues are always the weapon of choice in Zanu-PF's factional fights and it is a matter of time before these explode into the open and the principals of each faction are exposed," he said.On his part, Crisis International Group senior consultant, Piers Pigou, said Matutu and Tsenengamu had seemingly been sent by a "powerful force" to attack the businessmen."It seems extraordinary that fingers can be pointed at Tagwirei, but not at those political elements he works closely with, including both president Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga."This raises questions about who within the current power construct would benefit from Tagwirei's exposure."This in turn further highlights concerns about the very selective nature of how the broad challenge of corruption and patronage interests are being managed," Pigou said.Interestingly, Monday's events had similarities with Zanu-PF's controversial interface rallies of yester-year — which the youth and women's leagues used to deadly effect, often making entirely false allegations against their perceived party opponents.Erratic former first lady Grace Mugabe, former youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga, and ex-women's league stalwarts such as Sarah Mahoka and Mandiitawepi Chimene, for example, used this platform successfully to soil Mnangagwa and Mujuru's names at the height of Zanu-PF's internecine fights.