Matutu, Tsenengamu to remain as card-carrying members

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo on Wednesday suspended youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Lewis Matutu and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu over a press conference they held on Monday "exposing" a cartel exploiting the suffering of Zimbabweans.They cited Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Tafadzwa Musarara and Green Energy owner Bully Rautenbach as members of that cartel and involved in a number of illegal dealings.In an explosive Politburo meeting which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly stormed out of, a decision was reached to suspend the three.Togarepi was removed from his position which effectively means h ceases being a politburo member while Matutu and Tsenengamu were also stripped of their positions and suspended for 12 months.Below is the verdict of the politburo by Patrick Chinamasa who heads the party's disciplinary committee.The politburo unanimously decided that this indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated and as such the following decisions were made.Cde Pupurai Togarepi who was serving as the secretary of the youth league who was serving at the pleasure of the first secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa with immediate effect ceases to be the secretary of the youth league. As such he is no longer a member of the politburo but retains his position as a central committee member.As you all know the politburo serves at the pleasure of his excellency, the leader of the party and in this case Cde Togarepi has been removed from his position with immediate effect.Cde Matutu and Cde Tsenengamu have been immediately removed from their positions as the deputy secretary of the youth league and commissar respectively and this will be for a period of 12 months.What this means is that they will be ordinary cad carrying members of the party and after 12 months they will be eligible to stand for any election for any position in the party.The Politburo also directed that at this period the two, Matutu and Tsenengamu should undergo a compulsory ideological orientation course at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.