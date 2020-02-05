News / National
Miss Zimbabwe UK gives back to the Zimbabwean community
Amanda Nkomo, Miss Zimbabwe UK has chosen to go the path of giving back to the community that raised her through her newly found foundation called Ngcono Mbowane Foundation.
The Ngcono Mbowane Foundation has set sites in helping school going children in remote areas.
Amanda and her foundation have been doing work over the past couple of weeks, donating school supplies and sanitary pads in two Tsholotsho schools.
The model and her foundation visited Tsholotsho High school and her grandfather's school, Landa John Nkomo High school, and gave away school supplies for the children and pads for the girls. Her foundation also hosted a girls day at Sihazela primary school for young women to empower and educate them.
The Ngcono Mbowane Foundation also visited a local children's home to give food donation.
Amanda did not just donate but she also had time to talk to girls and gave them a packet of pads each.
"I also got an opportunity to talk to the boys and girls on who am I and what I do. After this I got a chance to have some time with just the girls and this is where I handed out each girl a packet of pads and also had some girl talk on topics such as relationships, health and menstrual periods, education, family and friends, etecetera," she said.
Amanda can be followed on her social media pages:
Facebook- Amanda Nkomo
Instagram- amanda_ngcono
