Job Sikhala linked to treason trial judge's house break-in

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe police have been attacked for insinuating that MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sibanda is behind a break in incident at the house of High Court Judge Garainesu Mawadze on Tuesday night.Mawadze is presiding over Sikhala's treason trial at the High Court in Masvingo and on Monday postponed the matter after the MDC Alliance official's lawyers applied for an exception.Police invited a backlash when the tried to link Sikhala to the incident."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft in which Justice Mawadze’s Harare home was broken into last night in unclear circumstances.Coincidentally, the Hon. Justice is the one who is currently presiding over MDC vice chairman, Job Sikhala’s trial in Masvingo," said the police in a statement.The statement attracted a tongue lashing on the police with former Zanu-PF politburo member Professor Jonathan saying, "Your hooligan statement makes you prime suspects."Leonard Koni said, "Who is managing this account. What is your force number. Did you train where ohers trained at Morri's Depot. What does the Criminal Investigation Manual say? Commissioner Matanga is this how the level of policing has sunk or its now a captured force of half baked police officers."Donald Mudowaya said, "The ZANU PF police at it again, fabricating events in desperate attempt to link the MDC. Fools."Misheck Makora said, "Investigate without prejudice. Now u already have pre-concieved ideas. Whatever that u do going forward is biased. I'm not an MDC sympathiser but as Police force this is pathetic. Shame."