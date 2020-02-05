Man jailed 45 years for raping niece

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 69-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi rapist was jailed 45 years by Bindura regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna yesterday.

Thomas George (69) of house number P7 Ceasor mine, Mvurwi will spend 40 years effective after the magistrate conditionally suspended 5 years.Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu told the court that from December 26 the convict dragged his 11 year old niece six times on different occasions in his bedroom and raped her without protection.The matter came to light on January 2 where George was seen by his step son through the window raping his niece.The step son drew the attention of the rapist by making noise while at the window,George jumped off the complainant in shock and dressed while begging for forgiveness.The step son accompanied the complanaint to the police base to file a police report leading to the arrest of the rapist.