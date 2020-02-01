Mnangagwa fires Togarepi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has summarily fired Zanu-PF youth league secretary Pupurai Togarepi and further suspended firebrand party youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu for jumping the gun through "naming and shaming" corrupt individuals linked to the party.Addressing the media after a Zanu-PF politburo meeting Wednesday, acting secretary for administration, Patrick Chinamasa said Matutu and Tsenengamu have been suspended for 12 months.Matutu is party secretary for the youth league while Tsenengamu is wing commissar.Chinamasa said the two "have been removed from their positions for 12 months" after which they will be eligible to campaign for any position in the party.The two are now "ordinary card-carrying members", according to Chinamasa.Added the former minister, "Togarepi seizes to be the secretary and is no-longer a member of the politburo but remains a central committee member."Matutu and Tsenengamu are being accused of convening a press conference on Monday in which they fingered controversial business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other business leaders as godfathers of cartels that have caused havoc within the economy through underhand dealings.Togarepi's crime is linked to failure to exercise control over the youths.